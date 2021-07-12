LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new mask policy in place for Jefferson County Public Schools. As of Monday, JCPS students and staff members who are not fully-vaccinated must wear masks inside school buildings and buses.
Barry Finley, the parent of a 14-year-old JCPS student with a compromised immune system, supports the plan.
"Reality is, we've got to keep living life. But at the same time, it does give my wife and me some comfort as parents," Finley said. "He's vaccinated, and we've taken all the steps that we can as parents.
"I think it's a good call. “I think it's a safe call."
JCPS officials made the call over the weekend, following the latest guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We were a little surprised,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “And it wasn't even a recommendation, where they said, 'Schools should implement mask-wearing for those that are not vaccinated.'"
As a result, anyone who is not fully vaccinated must wear a mask inside JCPS buildings. Pollio knows it's a controversial decision.
"Our sole focus is to make sure that we are in school, in-person five days a week, every single day of this school year," he said.
The new policy was effective immediately at all of the district's summer programs.
Brianna Underwood-Garcia is one of more than 6,500 students taking part in JCPS summer programs.
"When we were here first off, we didn't have to wear a mask," she said. "But we have to wear a mask now because we have to keep everyone safe."
After starting the summer program mask less, Brianna and other students and teachers at Middletown Elementary School don't mind the change, especially if it keeps everyone safe and schools open.
“It's worth it if you get to come to school ,because it's harder on NTI,” she said. “Because your teacher is not right next to you and can't help you."
With freshmen orientation around the corner, the new policy gives Finley and his wife something they really need.
"That helps us feel a lot more confident," he said..
As for the upcoming school year, Pollio said they'll continue to follow the guidance of the CDC. But the Jefferson County Board of Education will have the final say on the mask policy.
