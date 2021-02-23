LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education will vote Thursday on whether to reopen classrooms in Kentucky’s largest school district, Chairperson Diane Porter said Tuesday.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio has not offered a formal recommendation for a board vote. District spokespeople did not say whether Pollio would share a recommendation ahead of Thursday's meeting when reached by WDRB News.
The board is meeting in a work session Tuesday to discuss the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with representatives of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, University of Louisville and Norton Healthcare.
"The additional 48 hours from tonight will give the board and the community additional time to review and digest tonight's information as well as the other recent information from the legislature, the governor and (Kentucky Department of Education)," said Porter, who represents District 1, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Pollio has said elementary schools could reopen five days per week by the third week of March while middle and high school operate on a hybrid schedule starting in the first week of April based on teacher and staff COVID-19 vaccinations.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday issued an executive order recommending schools resume some form of in-person instruction either March 1 or a week after school employees receive their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
JCPS is one of five Kentucky school districts that have not reopened classrooms so far in 2021, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.