LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week after Jefferson County Public Schools delayed the opening of a new elementary school, district leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon on another Monday.
More than 540 students at Indian Trail Elementary School will walk into a brand new, $16.5 million building when the 2022-23 school year begins Wednesday. The 82,000-square-foot facility sits on the same site as the building it's replacing.
Construction crews continue getting the new Indian Trail Elementary ready for the start of the school year. Principal Joseph Wood said staff members tease that the former school building, which was about 60 years old, could fit on the first floor of the new facility.
"It was just so tight to be able to give instruction to our students, to make sure that we were meeting all of their needs," said Wood, who is in his 10th year as Indian Trail Elementary's principal. "So this building here, with the space like we're in now, provides a lot more room for us to be intentional with each student."
The new Indian Trail Elementary features wider hallways with learning spaces outside of traditional classrooms. A new "maker space" on the ground floor has Wood envisioning a new science, technology, engineering and math program at the school. The facility also features a courtyard with dedicated space for outdoor classes.
"This is what a learning environment should look like for kids," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Monday before cutting the ribbon on the first new school facility opened since he became superintendent in February 2018.
Students and staff have already gotten glimpses inside the new Indian Trail Elementary, which hosted orientation Friday for the 2022-23 school year.
"They were like, 'Miss Saunders, we get a new building, look how big our room is, look at our furniture,'" said Jordan Saunders, a first-grade teacher entering her second year in the profession. "They're already seeing it, so it's like I'm excited for them."
The change of scenery has the Indian Trail Elementary staff eager to start the 2022-23 school year as well, she said.
"I was running and couldn't wait to see my room," Saunders said of the first day Indian Trail Elementary employees were allowed inside the new building. "I took pictures and planned all summer, so it's just really exciting for us as a staff, too. We were already excited to be at work, but this take it to a whole other level."
Rebecca Hicks, who also teaches first grade, said she's glad the new school features more space for students to participate in special area classes and hands-on learning activities in the new "maker space."
"It gives them more opportunities for the art program that sometimes schools aren't able to incorporate," Hicks said.
The new playground, which is still under construction, is another element of the new Indian Trail Elementary that will benefit students, she said.
"Last year, due to space, we did not have as much space for all of the children to get out," she said.
The school's new gymnasium, courtyard and "maker space" top Wood's list of new features at Indian Trail Elementary.
"All of those areas are going to be wonderful for our students," he said. "In the previous building, our gym and cafeteria were connected, and so it was such a small space. Now in this building, they're both separate and students will be able to engage in bother of those areas and have a good time."
The anticipation of the 2022-23 school year at Indian Trail Elementary contrasts with the frustration felt by many, including Pollio, of the new Wilkerson Elementary's delayed opening.
JCPS announced Aug. 3 that the new facility, which combines the former Wilkerson Elementary and Watson Lane Elementary enrollments, failed two building inspections and would not be ready for the first day of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday.
Rather than beginning the school year in a new $17 million facility, Wilkerson Elementary students and staff will start classes in the former Watson Lane Elementary building Wednesday. Pollio has said he expects the new Wilkerson Elementary building will be ready within weeks, a point he reiterated at Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for Indian Trail Elementary.
The two schools were slated to be complete in time for the upcoming school year, with two more on track for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
For Pollio, walking through new buildings like Indian Trail Elementary serve as motivation to replace more of the district's aging facilities. "It makes me want to do more," he said.
"There are still many of them (elementary schools) left that need to be replaced," Pollio said. "Our high schools, 1968 was the last one that was built, so it really makes me feel embarrassed for our community that we haven't done better and makes me proud that we're addressing it. We've got a long way to do."
