LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools is considering building a middle school near Beckley Creek Park as the district grapples with overcrowding in eastern Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Board of Education is soliciting feedback on acquiring 40 acres of land at 2605 Echo Trail, which is listed by Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger's office as a 232-acre tract valued at $3.5 million, for the new middle school.
A public information meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Eastern High School, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said Thursday.
A purchase price for the land, which is owned by Long Run Creek Properties, is still being negotiated, she said.
The school board approved a $120 million facilities plan in March that included plans for a new middle school and three new elementary schools.
The proposed middle school site would be in board member Chris Brady’s District 7.
A new school is meant to ease overcrowding at east end middle schools. Michael Raisor, former chief operations officer for JCPS, said Carrithers, Crosby and Ramsey middle schools are over capacity while Kammerer and Westport middle schools are nearly full.
“There’s not a way in the east end right now to simply restructure boundary lines because all we’d do is basically be rearranging deck chairs,” Raisor said during a May 2018 meeting on JCPS facility needs.
The opposite is happening for the three new elementary schools, which will combine students from six schools with lower enrollments.
