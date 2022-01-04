LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has fired a Marion C. Moore School teacher who fought with a student in August.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio terminated William Bennett after a district investigation found the former Moore high school teacher had engaged in and escalated a physical altercation with a student Aug. 23, and that there were issues with his materials when he applied to teach at JCPS, according to a Dec. 16 letter and other records obtained by WDRB News.
The Aug. 23 incident began with a verbal altercation between Bennett and 16-year-old Jamir Strane, who said in an interview with WDRB News after the incident that the chemistry teacher told him that he was "just going to be another Black boy shot."
Strane survived a drive-by shooting when he was 15, a point noted by JCPS investigators who called the exchange "disparaging," "triggering" and "escalating" in the district's report of the incident.
Bennett was seen by witnesses and surveillance video tackling Strane in the school's hallway, pulling and refusing to release the teenager's hair despite efforts from staff and students for about a minute, and trying to strike Strane with his knees, according to the incident report that does not identify Strane or other students.
"Multiple witnesses and video surveillance support the conclusion that you used excessive force during the altercation," Pollio wrote in the Dec. 16 letter to Bennett.
Bennett tried "multiple attempts" to engage in another physical altercation with Strane after the two were separated, the investigation report says.
JCPS also identified multiple problems with Bennett's employment materials when he applied to teach for the district, such as omitting Education Professional Standards Board cases against him and his termination by Elizabethtown Independent Schools.
Bennett has not appealed his termination to the district's knowledge, according to JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert.
