LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mask mandate at Jefferson County Public Schools will continue for a second week as high COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization rates persist in Jefferson County.
The latest COVID-19 community level map released by the state Friday has Jefferson County and most other Kentucky counties in the highest category for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
This marks the second week the Jefferson County has reported high levels of COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations, triggering mandatory masking for another week at JCPS under the district’s coronavirus protocols passed by the Jefferson County Board of Education during its July 20 meeting.
JCPS has said universal masking inside district buildings and buses will be required until Jefferson County falls out of the “red” category of COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations.
The continued indoor masking at JCPS comes less than two weeks before the 2022-23 school year begins Aug. 10 for students and Aug. 8 for teachers.
Jefferson County’s COVID-19 incidence rate climbed slightly this week, up to 43.8 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average as of Monday. That rate was 42.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average on July 18.
