LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Universal masking will be required in Jefferson County Public Schools starting Monday.
The announcement came Friday as Jefferson County entered the highest level for community spread of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's community levels map based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
JCPS' mandate starts Monday for any who enters a JCPS building or bus regardless of their vaccination status, according to the district.
😷MASK UPDATE | Jefferson County is now in the red. Universal masking will be required in all @JCPSKY facilities & buses starting Monday, July 25th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/yZSNz74O7I— JCPS (@JCPSKY) July 22, 2022
District officials said masking will be required until the county is no longer in the red zone, and the district will revisit its masking policy at the end of every week, according to a letter from JCPS to families and staff. Masks will be available for JCPS students, employees and visitors who don't have their own, the district's letter says.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the district's current masking policy in March and voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the policy during the 2022-23 school year. Jefferson County's COVID-19 incidence rate nearly hit 43 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average as of Monday.
"We will continue to follow CDC guidance and policies approved by the Board," JCPS said in the letter.
The 2022-23 school year begins for JCPS students Aug. 10. All district teachers begin work Aug. 8.
Residents living in high-level counties are encouraged to stay up-to-date with vaccinations; wear a well-fitting mask in all indoor public spaces, including schools; stay home when sick; limit indoor in-person gatherings; reduce the size of gatherings; encourage physical distancing; and consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.