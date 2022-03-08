LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Board of Education has given Superintendent Marty Pollio authority to decide when masks will be required in Kentucky’s largest school district.
The board voted 4-3 on a motion Tuesday from board member James Craig, who represents District 3, to give Pollio discretion to change masking policies at JCPS based on local COVID-19 metrics laid out in federal and state public health guidance until June 30.
Board members Craig, Sarah Cole McIntosh, Linda Duncan and Joe Marshall voted to give Pollio authority to alter the district's masking policies while Chairwoman Diane Porter, Vice Chairman Corrie Shull and board member Chris Kolb voted against the change.
The vote comes after updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which says schools can drop indoor masking requirements except in targeted uses in areas with medium and low COVID-19 transmission.
Jefferson County is currently in the medium category of the CDC's new COVID-19 metrics, which take into account new infections and hospitalizations.
The board had previously rejected a recommendation from Pollio to cut mandatory quarantine and isolation times and eliminate contact tracing at its Jan. 18 meeting. Craig’s motion explicitly gave Pollio authority over masking and no other COVID-19 mitigation protocols at JCPS.
This story will be updated.
