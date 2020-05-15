LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools released a full schedule of virtual graduation ceremonies Friday.
Graduations are one of many rites of passage that have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed schools throughout Kentucky to in-person instruction since mid-March.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said the commencement ceremonies will include readings of the names of graduates, remarks from student and school leaders, photos and videos of the Class of 2020 for individual schools, and possible musical performances.
Kentucky's largest school district hopes to have in-person ceremonies when it's safe to do so, he said.
Here's a full list of when graduations will be livestreamed on the JCPS YouTube page:
May 22
Central, 5 p.m.
Binet and Churchill Park, 7 p.m.
May 26
Atherton, 9 a.m.
Ballard, 11 a.m.
Waggener, 1 p.m.
Butler, 3 p.m.
May 27
DuPont Manual, 9 a.m.
Eastern, 11 a.m.
Fairdale, 1 p.m.
Fern Creek, 3 p.m.
Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Jeffersontown, 7 p.m.
May 28
Male, 9 a.m.
Marion C. Moore, 11 a.m.
Valley, 1 p.m.
Pleasure Ridge Park, 3 p.m.
Seneca, 5 p.m.
Southern, 7 p.m.
May 29
Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m.
Brown School, 10:30 a.m.
Western, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty, 1 p.m.
TAPP, 2 p.m.
Phoenix School of Discovery, 3 p.m.
Doss, 4 p.m.
Breckinridge Metro, Jefferson County, Minor Daniels and Newcomer, 6 p.m.
The full schedule can also be found on a web portal launched by JCPS Friday for the Class of 2020. Seniors are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns during the ceremony and share photos of them moving the tassel from the right side of their caps to the left using the hashtag #JCPSClassof2020.
Families will be notified by their students' schools of procedures to pick up caps, gowns and diploma covers before May 26, according to the website. Instructions on how to collect items left at school and return anything borrowed during the school year will also be communicated to families.
