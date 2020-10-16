LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is optimistic that classrooms in Kentucky’s largest school district will reopen during the 2020-21 school year, hopefully before students leave for Christmas break.
JCPS is approaching two months in its nontraditional instruction program called “NTI 2.0,” and the district informed families Thursday that distance learning will continue until local COVID-19 data improve.
Pollio had tentatively set a phased reopening date of Oct. 22, but coronavirus spread has only worsened in Louisville since the Jefferson County Board of Education approved his proposal Sept. 29. The board is scheduled to meet again 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss an updated reopening plan.
“I get emails every single day, as I know our board members do, about going back to school and not coming back to school,” Pollio said at a Friday news conference at Carrithers Middle School. “It’s a difficult, tough decision for all superintendents and all boards across this country right now.”
COVID-19 incidence and testing positivity rates were determining factors in the district’s decision to continue distance learning, he said.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County was nearing the red phase of the state’s color-coded coronavirus incidence rate with 24.2 new COVID-19 infections per day per 100,000 residents. When that rate tops 25, state guidance urges school districts in such counties to transition to remote learning.
Pollio and board members have said they want to see Jefferson County in or near the yellow category of the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, or between one and 10 new daily coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents.
Jefferson County’s testing positivity rate was 8.1% as of Thursday, up from 5.5% at the time of the board’s Sept. 29 vote. Pollio said the local positivity rate would ideally fall below 6% before JCPS schools reopen.
“Many states have said 5% is that cutoff to keep kids out of school,” he said. “I saw Boston delayed a return to school this past week because the positivity rate went above 5%.”
JCPS is not the only major school system to delay reopening classrooms, but some urban schools have decided to bring students back to schools.
Pollio, who said most members of the Council of the Great City Schools have remained in virtual instruction, said there was an element of politics involved in the decisions of some school districts to reopen.
“I think that we have to be honest. That’s a part of it,” he said. “But I think all superintendents right now are seeing the same thing. We’re trying to look at local data. Each state does it a little bit differently how they look at their data, but every single superintendent that we talked to is valuing safety and health first, no doubt about it.”
While Pollio hopes students can return to in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year, not everyone shares his optimism.
“I think that we should really call it (and) let parents know that we probably won’t be coming back for the rest of the calendar year and reevaluate that in January,” said Chris Brady, a JCPS school board member who represents District 7.
Even then, Brady believes producing and releasing a COVID-19 vaccine could take until June and potentially affect the entire 2020-21 school year.
“I’m hopeful that by that time we would have found something, maybe we could advance that a little bit, but I’m not optimistic that we would return for the rest of the school year,” he said.
