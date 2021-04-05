LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Farnsley Middle School Principal Carolyn Smith woke up an hour and a half before her 4:30 a.m. alarm Monday, the first day she could see students inside the building since taking over as principal in June.
“I’ve been excited all day,” said Smith, whose waist bag was fully stocked with disposable masks.
Monday marked the first day of in-person instruction for many middle and high school students who opted to return to classrooms at Jefferson County Public Schools in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students whose last names begin with A-K will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday followed by L-Z on Thursday and Friday under the district’s hybrid learning schedule.
Monday was also the first time that students at the Grace M. James Academy of Excellence stepped inside the all-girls school, which opened during the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Latonya Frazier-Goatley, assistant principal at the school. “We’ve been out since March. Of course, for these girls it’s their first time in middle school, their first experience, so we want to make it the best that it can be. I think we began that work online, but we’re ready to continue that.”
“I’m really looking forward to seeing their faces when they get off of the buses and out of the cars and get to come into the school for the first time and just beginning this new work together,” she said.
Nearly 80% of the inaugural sixth grade class at Grace James opted for classroom instruction, she said.
At Farnsley, Smith said about 60% of her students chose the school’s in-person learning option. She expects that number will increase, particularly among eighth graders.
“Some of those are moving back over,” she said.
Cara Johnson, who is in the seventh grade at Farnsley, said Monday felt like the first day of classes entirely rather than nearing the end of the 2020-21 school year. Returning to classes and having more human interaction
Getting ready for in-person classes Monday instead of sitting in front of a computer screen was “a good feeling” for her, she said.
“Being on a computer all day gets kind of, I guess you could say, lonely,” Johnson said. “You’re on there by yourself kind of.”
This story will be updated.
