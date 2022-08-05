LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks will be required for Jefferson County Public Schools students and staff when the 2022-23 school year begins Wednesday as local COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations remain high.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics have Jefferson County in "red" for the third week in a row, meaning Kentucky's largest school district will continue to require face coverings.
"Having to wear masks is not something any of us want," Superintendent Marty Pollio said Friday during a back-to-school press conference at Farnsley Middle.
The district's COVID-19 policies, passed unanimously by the board July 19, require masks if Jefferson County hits the highest metric in the CDC's COVID-19 community levels map. Face coverings will be optional once Jefferson County exits that status.
"I really was hoping that we would be in the 'yellow' or medium range last night," Pollio said. "... Unfortunately, that did not occur."
The mandatory masking policy at JCPS, one of the only large school districts requiring face coverings according to a review of school policies by data aggregator Burbio, has drawn much criticism.
About 150 protested against the policy before Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, and an ongoing membership survey by the Jefferson County Teachers Association had about 57% of respondents opposed or strongly opposed to the district's masking policy.
Pollio said if the CDC changes its COVID-19 guidance for schools, he will recommend the school board follow suit.
The 2022-23 school year begins Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.