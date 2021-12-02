LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill that stripped Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear of certain appointments to the state fair board is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw found that House Bill 518 erred in giving Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles a majority of the board appointments and barring Beshear from naming members this year.
"While the legislature can transfer appointment powers between constitutional executive officers, at some point such transfer becomes unconstitutional when it infringes upon the Governor's power as chief magistrate. HB 518 does just that," Shaw wrote.
The bill, according to Shaw, also “relegates the Governor's power as secondary to the Commissioner of Agriculture, and, to this end, inhibits his ability to ensure that the laws relating to the KSFB are faithfully executed.”
Approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, HB 518 removed the Democratic governor's ability to name a fair board chair and gave that authority to the board itself. It also shifted the appointing power from Beshear to Quarles, a Republican who serves on the board.
The bill let Beshear name five of the fair board's 14 voting members, with nine at Quarles’ discretion. The House and Senate also got one board seat, but those don’t have voting power.
Shaw found other parts of the bill constitutional, such as letting the board choose its own chair and vice-chair and acting as an independent agency that gets administrative support from the state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
Quarles said in a statement that he was “deeply disappointed” by Shaw’s decision and promised to appeal the ruling to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
"The court’s ruling significantly limits the General Assembly’s ability to enact public policy as it sees fit,” Quarles said. “If this ruling is upheld, it will allow this Governor – and future ones – to override the legislature’s allocation of powers to the executive branch.”
“Taken to its logical conclusion, this decision means the Governor will control all levels of executive functions, including those of separate, independent constitutional offices. That level of constitutional disorder should give every Kentuckian pause,” he said.
