LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education approved a regulation Wednesday setting new safeguards on using corporal punishment in schools.
Four Kentucky school districts – Bell County, Hazard Independent, Perry County and Raceland-Worthington Independent – have policies allowing corporal punishment on students. Eleven more – Allen County, Butler County, Caverna Independent, Elliott County, Grayson County, Henderson County, Hopkins County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Nelson County and Todd County – to not specifically address the practice.
Under the new regulation passed by the board on a unanimous vote Wednesday, districts will be prohibited from using corporal punishment against students with Individual Education Program plans and who are homeless or in foster care.
Kentucky school districts must get written consent from students’ guardians before using corporal punishment as a behavior intervention and contact guardians for verbal permission before administering such punishments, according to the regulation.
The regulation calls for corporal punishment to be used as a last resort and directs districts to try to address problematic behavior from students through non-physical means and follow corporal punishment with at least 30 minutes of counseling from the school’s counselor, social worker, psychologist or other qualified mental health professional by the end of the next school day.
Only principals and assistant principals can administer corporal punishment under the new regulation, which also calls for at least one staff member of the student’s gender to be present as such punishment is administered.
School districts throughout the state must also codify whether corporal punishment is allowed and detail the circumstances of when such punishments are administered and what tools are used in that process in their policies. The new regulation also calls for districts to record uses of corporal punishment in the state’s student information system, including any other behavior interventions attempted and the time and date of students’ counseling appointments following the use of corporal punishment in schools.
Uses of corporal punishment in schools have dropped in recent years. Corporal punishment was used on students 432 times in the 2017-18 school year and dropped by more than half to 215 instances of such punishment in 2018-19, according to data presented to the state education board.
That number declined again by more than half to 96 corporal punishments administered during the 2019-20 school year, the closing months of which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data presented Wednesday show a more significant drop in the 2020-21 school year, when corporal punishments were handed down seven times. As of Nov. 12, students have received such punishments 13 times this school year, state data show.
Previous attempts to ban the practice have failed in the Kentucky General Assembly.
The regulation now goes to the Legislative Research Commission for review and may be in place during the 2022-23 school year.
This story will be updated.
