LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's next state education commissioner will be announced Friday during a special board of education meeting.
The board voted Tuesday to enter contract negotiations with its undisclosed pick after meeting with and interviewing three finalists: Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the University of Kentucky's College of Education; Felicia Cumings Smith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Jefferson County Public Schools; and Jason Glass, superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the Denver, Colorado, area.
While contract approval isn't on Friday's agenda, the board's selection will be unveiled during the meeting, according to Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education.
The commissioner's job has been vacant since former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who earned $200,000 annually in the role, negotiated his resignation two days after Gov. Andy Beshear took office and reorganized the state board on Dec. 10.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for JCPS, has served as interim commissioner since Dec. 18.
The state board hired Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the search for a new education chief for nearly $150,000.
Greenwood/Asher made 211 contacts, received 49 nominations and reviewed 46 applications before narrowing the field to 11 candidates in June, according to a news release from KDE last week.
The field was later winnowed to four, with the final three accepting a second round of interviews, the release says.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.