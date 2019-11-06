LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The state Republican Party has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, claiming Jones has committed "serious violations" by improperly receiving corporate funding for a potential Senate run.
The complaint alleges Jones is using his popular radio show "as a campaign commercial" to discuss his possible 2020 run for the seat held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, essentially giving him free advertising paid for by the show's sponsor, iHeartMedia.
In addition, Jones is speaking with voters while touring the state promoting a book he has written about McConnell, while using funding from Simon & Schuster, according to the complaint.
Jones, a Democrat, is accused of violating FEC regulations that prohibit campaigns from accepting corporate donations. The complaint wants an investigation into Jones, an affiliated committee and its treasurer, as well as iHeartMedia and Simon & Schuster.
"Matt Jones must be held accountable immediately for misusing multiple platforms paid for by his corporate sponsors to unlawfully promote his U.S. Senate candidacy," said RPK Chairman J. McCauley Brown in a press release. "RPK's complaint is an important first step in stopping Jones' flagrant failure to comply with federal regulations and we urge the FEC to deliver a swift and strong penalty."
Among the central issues is whether Jones is using a campaign committee, as the Republican Party complaint alleges. In August he formed an exploratory committee and told reporters he was seriously considering taking on McConnell.
The complaint urges the FCC to conduct an investigation and possible criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice, accusing Jones of trying to conceal violations by "failing to disclose reportable contributions and expenditures related to his campaign radio show and campaign tour" across Kentucky.
In a tweet, Jones said "Mitch McConnell is trying to get KSR taken off the air immediately with this complaint. It's nonsense and I am not even a candidate at this time for office."
Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In August he said McConnell "is a huge detriment to Kentucky, and a huge detriment to America."
Two other Democrats already have entered the race: former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath and political newcomer Mike Broihier. The winner of next May's primary would likely face McConnell in November 2020, as he runs for a seventh term.
The complaint, first reported by The Hill, claims Jones created Kentucky Sports Radio to talk about University of Kentucky basketball, but that he now uses it as a "platform" for his Senate run.
"The show's content and format has changed now that Mr. Jones is a candidate," according to the complaint. "In short, KSR is acting 'in a manner atypical of a press entity."
And since he owns KSR, the complaint alleges Jones is not entitled to a "media exemption" and that he has failed to report expenditures related to both the show and book tour.
"In stark contrast to Jones' candor about Amy McGrath's authenticity problems, his attempts to conceal these violations from both the FEC and the public only heighten their severity," Brown said.
Forming an exploratory committee allows Jones to raise money to cover costs of research and polling for a potential run, but he cannot actually campaign.
Jones was released from his job as host of "Hey, Kentucky" at WLEX in Lexington in August. The station said the decision was over Jones' possible run for U.S. Senate and his release of a book titled "Mitch, Please."
At the time, Jones said he would not be taken off the radio, but has been asked by management not to advocate for a potential run.
After hearing about the complaint, Jones tweeted, "I got the Mitch McConnell complaint trying to kick KSR off the air during a commercial break. The next caller is deployed overseas in Afghanistan, and called from Kabul to thank us for the show helping him stay close to home. That's what Mitch and company want to take off the air."
