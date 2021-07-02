LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Before she became a millionaire on Friday, the winner of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 vaccination lottery had a story all-too-common in the Bluegrass State: She struggled to navigate the unemployment insurance system.
Patricia Short, of the Lexington area, told news station WLEX-TV in January that she and her husband, Gary, had been pushed to the financial brink after her gig-economy work fell apart in the pandemic, and she never received payments on her unemployment claim filed in July 2020.
The couple was “sleeping on a friend’s floor, unable to afford their own place on her husband’s retirement,” LEX-18 reported in January.
Kentucky has a backlog of at least 122,578 first-time unemployment claims filed from March 2020 through April 2021, according to the latest available state figures.
The state’s decades-old computer system was woefully outmatched amid a surge in claims during the pandemic, and Gov. Andy Beshear has blamed his predecessor for leaving the unemployment office short-staffed.
Short’s struggle with the unemployment system wasn’t mentioned Friday, when Beshear surprised her and Gary with an oversized faux check for $1 million and announced her winnings during a news conference in Frankfort.
During brief remarks, Short fought back tears and urged others to get vaccinated.
Short could not be reached immediately for comment. LEX-18 confirmed the connection in a Facebook post on Friday:
During a promotional video shot Friday by the governor’s office, the couple marveled at their luck.
“Think about it, this doesn’t happen,” Patricia Short said.
Her husband replied, “It does in Kentucky.”