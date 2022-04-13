FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky General Assembly voted Wednesday to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of legislation banning transgender females from competing in women’s sports in middle school through college.
The Senate voted 29-8 to send Senate Bill 83, sponsored by Republican Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson, to the House for further consideration of Beshear’s veto. The House later voted 73-23 to reject the Democratic governor's veto, making the measure law.
Beshear vetoed the measure April 6, saying he shared concerns with governors of Utah and Indiana such legislation would prompt lawsuits claiming equal protection violations “because it discriminates against transgender children seeking to participate in girls’ or women’s sports.”
Despite the possibility of legal challenges on the horizon cited by Beshear, the Senate rejected the governor’s veto.
“The General Assembly stands in support of female athletes all over the state of Kentucky and everywhere in this nation, and we want to encourage their hard work and achievements and pushing for their goals and dreams in the future,” Mills said of SB 83, dubbed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”
Mills brought University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has attracted national attention after finishing in a fifth-place tie with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, in the women’s 200-year freestyle at the NCAA championships in March.
Opponents of SB 83 said the legislation would have not impacted NCAA competitions and instead punishes transgender youths who want to participate in school sports.
Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, called SB 83 “politically motivated.”
“There's been a number of my colleagues who have stood up today and talked about how important student athleticism and being able to participate in student athletics is to growth and development,” she said. “You are talking about children who have the highest propensity for suicide of any group.”
This story may be updated.
