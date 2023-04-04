LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge sided with Louisville Gas & Electric in a lawsuit challenging whether the utility can condemn land owned by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest for a proposed natural gas pipeline.
Bullitt Circuit Judge Rodney Burress ruled Friday that LG&E has the right to the easements under Kentucky's eminent domain law, turning back a number of arguments from Bernheim on why the land should be exempt.
LG&E "pleased with outcome of the proceeding" and looks forward to continuing the pipeline plan, spokeswoman Natasha Collins said in a statement. "This project will enhance reliability for current customers in the area and expand capacity to support the energy needs of this quickly growing region."
Andrew Berry, Bernheim's conservation director, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The Bernheim case is just one of several pipeline-related lawsuits moving through the court system in Kentucky. Other landowners have appealed similar condemnation rulings to the state appeals court.
But it is undoubtedly the most high-profile effort by LG&E to gather land for the pipeline, spurring campaigns against the route and prompting a Louisville Metro Council committee last month to pass a nonbinding resolution opposing the condemnation plan for the Bernheim section.
Louisville-based LG&E sued Bernheim in 2019 after it was unable to reach a deal to buy an easement for the proposed 12-mile line, which would run through central Bullitt County south of the largest cities of Mount Washington and Shepherdsville. The lawsuit was one of at least 10 condemnation suits involving landowners who refused to sell property for the project.
The pipeline would cross through Bernheim's Cedar Grove Wildlife Corridor and not the popular, publicly accessible recreation area off KY 245. But routing the line through the corridor could destroy habitat for bats and other endangered and rare species and damage nearby streams springs, forest officials argue.
LG&E claims the roughly 4.5-acre easement amounts to less than 0.028% of Bernheim's total 16,000-acre holdings and isn't in a public area. The pipeline would run alongside an electric transmission line owned by the East Kentucky Power Cooperative.
Lawyers for LG&E, Bernheim and other parties made their case during a two-day trial in Shepherdsville that concluded on January 11.
Among the key issues in the lawsuit is whether Kentucky's eminent domain law allows utilities to take publicly-owned land. It's undisputed that private land can be condemned for projects deemed to be a public benefit, such as a gas pipeline or road.
Bernheim says it bought the 494 acres in the Cedar Grove corridor with aid from a $706,500 grant from the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund board, a public agency whose members include governor's appointees and high-ranking state officials.
In an memorandum filed in court in late January, Bernheim lawyers argued that "Bernheim has established that: the subject property must be protected in perpetuity under Kentucky law, the Eminent Domain Act of Kentucky does not grant LG&E the right to take a publicly-held property interest."
They claimed that condemning the Bernheim-owned land for the pipeline is "fundamentally inconsistent with the perpetual conservation" of the state-funded property, which deed restrictions and conservation easements.
"When, as here, a new public use will destroy the previous use to which the property was devoted, that power must be conferred in express terms and strictly followed," the attorneys argued.
In its post-trial memo, LG&E lawyers claim the utility has a "clear statutory right" under Kentucky law to condemn the property and contend that Bernheim and the state conservation fund board were trying to re-litigate whether the the Cedar Grove land can be taken because it is a conservation easement.
That issue is settled, according to LG&E, because the Kentucky Court of Appeals previously found in a 2022 case that state law lets "eminent domain to prevail over a conservation easement because a conservation easement is assumed not to exist upon the exercise of a statutory right of eminent domain."
LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins told WDRB News in January that 69 of 78 easements necessary for the pipeline have been secured. The project, initially expected to cost $39 million, has nearly doubled in price to $75 million, according to estimates.
