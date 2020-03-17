LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police will no longer respond to several emergency situations, including hit-and-run accidents, reckless drivers and medical alarms, according to an email from a MetroSafe Supervisor obtained by WDRB.
In addition, LMPD officers are no longer allowed to request vacation time until further notice.
In a memo written by Chief Steve Conrad on Monday, a “state of emergency” has been declared and only vacation requests already approved for this year will be allowed.
Conrad did not mention a reason for the denial of vacation requests.
In a separate email sent by the assistant director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police will not be responding to several types of events:
· Medical alarms, unless there is a known safety issue
· Non-injury accidents
· Hit-and-run accidents
· Disorderly persons
· Intoxicated persons
· Reckless drivers
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, said the department will release the information later this afternoon about what officers will and won’t respond to. He also declined to comment about the vacation days.
“It will come out later,” he said.
