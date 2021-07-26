LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, claiming officers beat him while he was attempting to obey their orders during a protest last year.
The federal complaint, filed last week in the U.S. Western District of Kentucky, claims Aron Conaway was attempting to turn his scooter around on Bardstown Road when officers attacked him and charged him with a series of crimes.
Conaway, a local artist that painted the Breonna Taylor mural often seen in Jefferson Square park, said he was not taking part in the protest on Bardstown Road on Sept. 23 and instead was handing out food to protestors.
"I had pulled up and been there maybe 2-3 minutes, tops," Conaway said in an interview Monday. "I got my key in the ignition, and an officer came and yelled at me to leave. He pushed my handlebars back, and I turned the wheel and started to pull away."
Protests began Sept. 23 after it was announced that no officers would be charged with a crime in relation to the killing of Taylor. Video posted to twitter by Julio Rosas on Townhall Media appears to show Conaway on his red scooter. Officers begin to advance on the group when an officers falls near Conaway's scooter. Soon thereafter, a number of officers are seen taking Conaway to the ground.
The BLM crowd was marching in the street until they were stopped by Louisville police in riot gear. The police moved in and rioters started to fight with the police and arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/Y9lAV76SJP— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020
"Got picked up, dropped, broke my rib," Conaway said. "Another officer grabbed my neck. I kept my hands and knees on the ground. Told them they were hurting me, they were punching and hitting me."
The lawsuit claims Conaway was also sprayed with "chemical agents" by officers.
"After Defendants zip-tied Plaintiff's wrists and had him pinned to the ground, another unknown LMPD officer walked up and sprayed Plaintiff directly in the face," the lawsuit claims.
LMPD does not comment on pending litigation.
Conaway said he broke a rib and hurt his shoulder in the incident. He said he's lost work because of the injuries. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary compensation.
Conaway was initially charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse. All the charges were dropped in April.
An initial police report written by officer "J. Berg" claimed Conaway "struck officer with listed scooter as he attempted to break through (special response team) formation."
The complaint names Louisville Metro Government, Mayor Greg Fischer, former interim police Chief Robert Schroeder and former assistant Chief Lavita Chavous as defendants. Berg is also named as a defendant.
"We feel like there is a complete lack of funding and training for these officers," attorney Jeff Gorski said. "These officers are being put in situations that they are not trained of educated on."
The lawsuit claims Conaway had to seek extensive medical treatment for his injuries. Johnson and Gorski said they are now in the process of trying to get body camera video from the officers involved.
