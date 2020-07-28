LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville has directed schools to delay their 2020-21 starting dates until at least the third week of August based on Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.
Superintendent Leisa Schulz consulted with school leaders about the decision to push back their reopening dates on Tuesday, according to Chief Communications Officer Cecelia Price.
Some Catholic schools in Jefferson County had been scheduled to resume in-person instruction Aug. 12 based on public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Beshear on Monday recommended that public and private schools delay in-person instruction until at least the third week of August.
"Schools will comply with this recommendation," Price wrote in an email to WDRB News. "Schools will communicate with families directly about their opening dates. A number of schools had already communicated opening dates in the third week and beyond."
Beshear recommended the delay as COVID-19 cases escalate in Kentucky, which has a 5.08% positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average of test results.
The White House has suggested that states with positive rates above 5% implement restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
St. Stephen Martyr School Principal Bridget Britt wrote in a letter to families and staff Tuesday that the school will open in a staggered format Aug. 24 before welcoming all students back Aug. 27.
"We believe this is the best option for our school to acclimate students to any changes in the building and teach new procedures," Britt wrote in the letter obtained by WDRB News. "... The staggered start will also help to ensure our drop off and pick up procedures are efficient for all."
