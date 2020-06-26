LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Catholic schools in Jefferson County will resume in-person instruction on or around Aug. 12, the same day Jefferson County Public Schools plans to begin the 2020-21 school year, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz wrote in a letter to pastors and school officials Thursday.
The Archdiocese of Louisville will release school reopening plans early next week. Kurtz said in the letter that area Catholic schools will follow Kentucky public health guidance released Wednesday on resuming in-person instruction.
“Thus the sound public health principles that we have been observing: social distancing, masks, diligent personal hygiene, health checks and clean facilities will all be part of this new reality,” Kurtz wrote.
“With our Catholic school strengths of strong communities, robust parental involvement, local decision-making and academic and faith formation excellence, I am confident that we can be nimble and prepared to safely offer our children and youth the fine Catholic school education that they have come to expect,” he added.
The Archdiocese of Louisville followed Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to cease in-person instruction and transition to remote learning in mid-March in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Kentucky’s “Healthy at School” guidance document was released Wednesday and offered numerous steps schools are expected to take as they resume in-person learning, such as enforcing social distancing in classrooms, asking students to wear masks if social distancing can’t be followed, checking temperatures before allowing entry and frequently sanitizing surfaces.
Superintendent of Schools Leisa Schulz adjusted the school calendar to give school administrators greater flexibility to make needed changes, according to the letter.
“Our guidelines are consistent with those released by the state of Kentucky,” Schulz said in the letter. “Because of the diversity in the size and facilities of our schools, the implementation of these guidelines may differ in various locations. School leaders will directly communicate details about their implementation plans to families.”
Catholic schools outside Jefferson County typically align their calendars with public school districts within their counties, the letter noted.
