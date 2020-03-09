LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville person infected with COVID-19 is an adult in stable condition who had traveled recently, according to the city's top public health official.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Metro Department of Health & Wellness, provided the details about the patient, who is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in eastern Jefferson County, during a news conference on Monday.
There is no evidence of community spread as of now, but Moyer says it's to be expected.
"We do expect to see increasing cases here in Louisville and we have been preparing for that since January," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said the school district has no plans as of Monday to close school.
The Louisville case is one of four confirmed cases in the state. Two residents of Harrison County have tested positive, as has a person in Lexington.
Public health officials urge people to take steps to stay healthy, including frequent hand washing with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds; sneezing and coughing into an elbow; avoiding hand shaking; not touching one’s face with unwashed hands; and staying home when sick.
Russ Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said officials are trying to identify any caregivers who may have been exposed to the patient, who is "in isolation" at the hospital.
He declined to discuss how the patient was received at the hospital.
He said the person had "respiratory" symptoms.
Fischer said there are no changes as of today to May 2 Kentucky Derby and pre-Derby events such as Thunder Over Louisville on April 18.
He contrasted the Derby with South by Southwest, the Austin, Texas conference that had been scheduled to start Friday but was canceled because of the virus.
Fischer said Louisville officials have time to evaluate the progression of the virus before people from all over the world descend on the city.
"Unfortunately for them (in Austin) they are kind of at the front end … We will have much more information by the time the Derby rolls around," Fischer said.
There have been no changes to events scheduled at the KFC Yum! Center or any talks of potential cancellations, arena general manager Eric Granger said Monday. But arena officials are taking steps to sanitize frequently touched surfaces such as hand rails, he said.
Public health officials have urged people 60 or older, or with chronic health concerns, to avoid large crowds.
Granger said the Yum! Center won’t offer refunds for ticket holders who choose not to attend events, following a policy that’s in place when someone decides not to attend an event due to illness for example.
“We hope they’ll offer to give the tickets to someone else,” he said.
This developing story will be updated.