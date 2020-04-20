LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy spent the night guarding Louisville judge McKay Chauvin’s Prospect area home Sunday after shots were fired near the house.
Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said shell casings were found in the street in front of Chauvin’s home at about 10:30 Sunday night.
Neighbors heard the shots and called police.
However, Yates said a preliminary investigation showed no indication any bullets hit his home or that the shooting was connected to the judge.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the 8th division is investigating and no arrests have been made.
Yates said a marked unit sat outside Chauvin’s home last night.
Chauvin went back to work Monday, and there are currently no plans for him to be guarded 24 hours a day, “unless circumstances change,” Yates said.
The judge could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chauvin, a former state and federal prosecutor, is a long-time Jefferson Circuit Court judge.
