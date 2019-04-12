LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville man injured at the House of Boom trampoline park in 2016 has been awarded nearly $500,000 in damages from a Jefferson Circuit Court jury.
While the jury found last week that Andrew Followell was 40 percent at fault for his injuries, House of Boom was 60 percent responsible, resulting in damages of about $495,000.
Followell, 28, filed a lawsuit claiming he hurt his back while at the trampoline park at 100 Urton Lane on Jan. 30, 2016, when the business is for people aged 15 and older.
Called “Club Boom” at night, the park uses strobe lights, black lights and flashing lights, according to court documents.
Followell claimed he jumped off of a ledge onto a trampoline, bounced one time in the air and struck one of 2 punching bags that hang from House of Boom’s ceiling before falling on padded metal, injuring his back, according to court records.
The lawsuit claimed the presence of the punching bag violated industry safety standards and House of Boom was negligent.
“His intention was to go from one trampoline to the next,” said Chauncey Hiestand, one of Followell’s attorneys. “There was no direct lighting. He hit the bag he never saw and knocked him off course and he landed between two trampolines and broke his back.”
Surveillance video provided to WDRB by his attorney shows Followell crawling across the floor after being injured.
Attorneys for House of Boom argued in court records that “the punching bags’ existence is obvious, known to patrons” and Followell admitted he “did not look up before jumping from the ledge to the trampoline and bouncing himself up in the air.”
Hiestand said his client couldn’t have anticipated that an all-black heavy bag was hanging from a black ceiling.
“If this evening or night is evidence of what House of Boom is like more often that not, I would avoid taking my kids there like the plague,” he said.
A spokesman for House of Boom’s parent company, CircusTrix, said they had no comment on the jury’s verdict.
