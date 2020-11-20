LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bars and restaurants can’t have indoor service. Schools can’t have in-person classes. Gyms can’t have group workouts. Weddings and funerals must be trimmed to 25 people per room.
Yet, Gov. Andy Beshear apparently has no problem with hundreds of people gathering under the same roof to gamble at slot-like historical racing machines, an industry that grosses billions of dollars a year in wagers for the state’s politically influential horse tracks.
Kentucky’s six racetrack-owned gaming venues, which have about 3,500 slot-like machines between them, were notably absent from a new set of capacity restrictions Beshear announced on Wednesday, which even included limits on private gatherings at homes.
Still, the industry says it will self-impose some restrictions starting today in recognition of Beshear’s goals.
Beshear allowed the gaming venues to reopen in June based on an industry-crafted plan that he accepted without changes. That plan called for the installation of plastic “social isolation shields” so people can sit less three-feet apart playing side-by-side gaming machines.
What capacity limits has Beshear set for the casino-like facilities?
Nothing on Beshear’s Healthy at Work website reveals the answer, and the governor didn’t know when asked at his press conference on Thursday. Yet, he disputed the industry’s contention that the venues can operate at 75%.
“I believe our interpretation was they fall under a set of restrictions,” Beshear said. “We don’t have individual ones anymore for a wedding venue or a different type of venue, or indoor recreation facilities; so, we’ll send you our belief as to the application on that. I do not believe that we signed off on 75%, but we’ll take a look.”
But as of early Friday afternoon, the governor’s office had not provided any clarification despite multiple follow-up requests.
Louisville’s Derby City Gaming and five other gaming venues generate $10 million a day in wagers from consumers who play their slot-mimicking games.
The revenue from the facilities directly benefits their Kentucky racetrack owners in the form of profits, but also indirectly by generating taxes that are used to prop up the state’s live horse racing industry by offering more generous racing purses.
Even amid the pandemic, the venues’ 3,546 machines generated $303 million in wagers in September, up 34% from a year earlier.
Historical horse racing venues differ from most other Kentucky industries in that Beshear has accepted their self-regulation proposal and not issued any rules specific to the venues.
“Separate guidance was not necessary since all licensed (historical horse racing) facilities submitted a proposal that we accepted. This is the guidance they will follow,” Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said on June 11, after Beshear allowed the venues to reopen on June 8.
Churchill Downs spokeswoman Tonya Abeln said the venues are currently limited to 75% of their fire-marshal capacity, “a percentage we do not come close to reaching.” She said the limit is based on a phased plan that started in mid-August.
However, no overall capacity limit appears in a May 4 “reopening safety plan” the racetracks submitted to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which WDRB obtained in June via an open records request.
That plan says the venues would turn off every other gaming machine to ensure at least 4 feet and 8 inches of separation between patrons until they could install plastic shields between the slot-like machines.
Abeln said Thursday that all six venues are “adopting and self-imposing stricter protocols” in recognition of the restrictions Beshear announced for restaurants, bars and other venues on Wednesday.
Starting at 5 pm today – the same time bars and restaurants must no longer serve indoors – the venues will:
-No longer serve food indoors. “A patron my purchase food, but it must be consumed outside,” she said.
- All bars will close and the venues will halt liquor sales.
- The venues will not allow smoking even on smoking patios.
- Employees who may otherwise be out of a job because of the restrictions will become “’health ambassadors’ who will roam the gaming floor for mask and social distance enforcement as well as increased sanitization manpower.”
Beshear said Thursday that the gaming venues would have to stop food service under his rules because they would be treated just like food courts in malls.
Defending his general approach to the gaming venues, Beshear said he wants to be “surgical” in applying as few restrictions as necessary to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“There is going to be a whole lot of, why are you doing this to me and not to Walmart? The answer is, the public health experts tell us this is the most targeted way to reduce the growth of the virus with causing as little disruption as possible,” he said.
Dr. Steven Stack, Beshear’s health commissioner, did not immediately respond Friday when asked through a spokeswoman what data or evidence shows the gaming venues can operate safely.
“This is a further indication that (Beshear’s) decisions are arbitrary and not made based on data and science,” said State Rep. Jason Nemes, a Republican from eastern Jefferson County. “Making decisions based on data is important both so we make better decisions and to increase compliance.”