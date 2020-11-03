LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Under President Trump, Republicans have experienced an alarming loss of support among suburban voters.
Don't believe it? Ask U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"The slide in the suburbs is a national trend for us, and it's a problem looking forward," McConnell told WDRB's Lawrence Smith on Monday, the eve of his seventh Senate contest. "We're seeing it all over the country. That's why we lost the U.S. House in 2018. That's why the president has a race like he does... We're doing great in rural America and small towns, but we've got to regain our support in the suburbs."
On a special Election Day episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, Smith discusses a handful of Kentucky House races to watch in eastern Jefferson County. Democrats are trying to unseat moderate GOP members like state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Middletown, while holding territory they captured in 2018.
Smith also discusses his election-eve interview with McConnell.
In the second half of the podcast, WDRB.com education reporter Kevin Wheatley breaks down last week's court ruling appearing to validate the 9.5% property tax increase for Jefferson County Public Schools even as voters weigh in on the question.
Wheatley also discusses why the hike isn't even an issue in this year's races for the Jefferson County school board, in which the district's teachers union is the dominant political force.
