LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After her daughter disappeared five years ago and her husband died a year later in a mysterious shooting, Bardstown grandmother Sherry Ballard feels she’s finally on the cusp of answers.
“I have begged for this; I have made it my mission in life to get more help for Crystal’s case,” Ballard said, referring to the FBI becoming the lead agency in the Crystal Rogers investigation.
Sherry Ballard spoke with the media Monday about the FBI’s intervention in the case, and we have extended clips of her interview on the latest episode Uncovered, our news podcast.
Fallon Glick joins the show once again to discuss Ballard’s ordeal as well new developments in the case in recent days, including the retrieval of Crystal Rogers’ vehicle and human remains that may belong the missing woman.
