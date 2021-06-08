LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In examining the pandemic's effect on mental health, WDRB.com reporter Marcus Green found that many people are seeking services such as crisis hotline counseling or therapy for the first time.
"People are seeking help who have never had to do it before and I think that speaks to the pressure on a lot of people who in pre-pandemic times wouldn't have thought of reaching out for help because they didn't need it," Green says on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
Green discusses how he and reporter Chad Mills embarked on their series about mental health issues in Kentucky and Indiana.
The podcast draws heavily on the experiences of Ashleigh and Brooke Skaggs of Georgetown, Indiana, who lost their father Tony Skaggs to suicide in July 2020.
