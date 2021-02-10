LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last year, in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor, WDRB and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting began a broad examination of search warrants issued in Jefferson County.
"We could combine forces and we could really make some headway into looking at the patterns, the practices and the different techniques and trends that happen when police go and get search warrants and then raid homes, " WDRB's Travis Ragsdale explains on the the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
On this week's show, Ragsdale and KyCIR reporter Eleanor Klibanoff discuss the backstory behind the latest WDRB-KyCIR investigation, which looks at questions surrounding Louisville police's most prolific cop in terms of obtaining warrants for residential raids, Det. Brian Bailey.
Among other issues, Klibanoff addresses whether the latest KyCIR-WDRB story presents parallels with her award-winning 2019 investigation, Dig, which examined how the police department handles sexual assault and rape cases.
