LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police major who was in charge of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor on March 13 has been demoted and reassigned.
Kim Burbrink, who was commander of the department’s Criminal Interdiction Division, has been on administrative reassignment pending an internal investigation in October, at the request of then acting Chief Yvette Gentry.
Burbrink has been demoted from major to lieutenant and moved from the interdiction unit to special operations, according to an LMPD personnel memorandum sent out by new Chief Erika Shields on Thursday.
The memorandum, obtained by WDRB News, does not provide details on the action.
The move is effective Jan. 23, according to the memo.
In a statement, Shields said she demoted Burbrink at the recommendation of her command staff following an internal investigation.
"Although these events unfolded prior to my arrival here, I find this to be the appropriate course of action based on the recommendations of my senior staff," Sheilds wrote. "Internal investigations and resulting discipline are paramount to the accountability of this police department and those across the nation. Although, Lieutenant Burbrink’s rank has changed, I feel confident in her ability to continue to serve this community."
At the request of an LMPD spokeswoman, WDRB has filed an open records request for the internal investigation and current status of Burbrink.
The move appears to be the first major change in response to the Taylor shooting since Shields was sworn in Tuesday morning as Louisville's police chief, pledging to turn the embattled department into a "flagship agency."
Lt. D. Thompson has been serving as acting commander of LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division.
An investigation into Burbrink was launched less than two weeks after LMPD made public its Public Integrity Unit's (PIU) probe into the fatal shooting of Taylor.
The probe contains a report of officers questioning Burbrink's involvement in a May 14 WebEx briefing about the shooting.
Burbrink has been accused of trying to pressure internal investigators who were questioning officers involved in the Taylor raid.
Taylor, 26, was shot six times and killed when officers raided her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park as part of a larger narcotics investigation.
A Jefferson County grand jury charged former Det. Brett Hankison with three felony counts of wanton engenderment for firing into a nearby apartment during the raid on Taylor's apartment.
Neither Hankison nor the other two officers who fired their weapons into Taylor's apartment were charged in connection to her death.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Detective who shot into Breonna Taylor's apartment was 'walking in and out' of scene, LMPD report says
- Grand jury indicts 1 Louisville police officer in raid resulting in death of Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.