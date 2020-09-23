LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County grand jury charged former Louisville police Det. Brett Hankison with three felony counts of wanton endangerment on Wednesday for shooting into three apartments during the raid on Breonna Taylor's home in March.
He was the only officer indicted. No charges were filed against the other officers who fired their weapons, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Miles Cosgrove.
Hankison was assigned a $15,000 cash bond and a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with firing into three units and accused of "extreme indifference to human life," the grand jury concluded. He was not charged in connection with shots fired into Taylor's apartment.
The case has been sent to Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office presented the case to the grand jury. Cameron has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Frankfort.
Cameron’s office conducted its own independent investigation and reviewed information from the Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit, which probes officer shootings and other internal affairs. It received the FBI's ballistics report of the shooting on Aug. 30, Cameron said on Twitter.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division also are investigating the case.
The attorney general’s work began in May after Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine asked for a special prosecutor to investigate the officers’ conduct. At the time, Wine’s office was prosecuting Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, who admitted to firing at police as they entered the apartment but claimed he believed the officers were intruders.
Cameron had repeatedly declined to provide a timeline for the work but told reporters in mid-June that his office was “working around the clock.”
Police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park. She was struck five times, according to her death certificate.
Taylor’s death touched off Louisville’s racial justice protests and gained national prominence as demonstrations spread across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”
But unlike the Floyd case, there has been no video produced of the police raid on Taylor’s apartment before 1 a.m. on March 13. Police initially claimed there is no body camera footage because the officers worked for the department’s Criminal Interdiction unit; at the time, those officers were not required to wear body cameras.
The lack of footage has resulted in disputed accounts about what transpired.
However, photos taken by police investigators after the shooting and obtained by WDRB News in September show at least one officer, Det. Anthony James, with a camera mounted on his shoulder. Mayor Greg Fischer has said repeatedly that officers involved in the raid were not wearing body cameras.
Taylor's death has prompted more than 100 days of protests in the city, including during the September 5 Kentucky Derby. Marches in Louisville and elsewhere have called for the three officers to be fired and arrested. In July, 87 protesters were arrested after a demonstration at Cameron’s home.
Mattingly and Cosgrove have been reassigned; Fischer announced in June that interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder was firing Hankison, although the former detective has appealed to the police merit board that he once served on.
Schroeder told Hankison in a termination letter that he violated the department's policies on using deadly force and following rules and regulations. Hankison's conduct in Taylor's shooting, the chief concluded, was "a shock to the conscience."
"I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion," Schroeder wrote.
"Your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life," he wrote, referring to Hankison "blindly" firing ten rounds into Taylor's apartment.
The March 13 raid
Louisville police sought out a search warrant for Taylor’s home as part of a broader narcotics investigation that focused on drug suspects Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker.
Police believed Glover was using her apartment to receive packages, according to an affidavit for a search warrant that also claimed that Taylor's 2016 Chevrolet Impala was observed several times outside a "drug house" on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood.
Det. Joshua Jaynes requested a "no-knock" entry to Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment “due to the nature of how these drug traffickers operate,” including trying to destroy evidence and fleeing police, according to his affidavit.
Jaynes has been reassigned amid questions about how and why the warrant was approve.
For instance, Jaynes claimed that a U.S. postal inspector "verified" that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's home. But Louisville inspector Tony Gooden, told WDRB the Louisville police did not ask his office to conduct that surveillance, but a different law enforcement agency previously did.
He has declined to identify the agency, but said the local office concluded no potentially suspicious mail was being sent to Taylor's apartment.
Taylor was listed with two other men on the warrant, which Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mary Shaw approved on March 12. Mattingly told police investigators after the shooting that she was a "soft target" who was thought to be alone in her home.
Although Shaw approved the warrant as requested, police have said they identified themselves and repeatedly knocked on Taylor's door before using a battering ram to enter the unit, where they were met with gunfire.
A woman who lives next door said she woke up to the sound of gunshots and Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, yelling for help, according to an affidavit filed in court records. The woman said she never heard police announce themselves.
Only one officer’s account of the raid has been made public. In Mattingly’s interview with the department’s Public Integrity Unit, he said police spent 45 seconds to 1 minute knocking on the door, or “more than enough time for the average person, or even a disabled person, to get to the door in a small apartment.”
Once inside the unit, Mattingly told investigators he moved out from the doorway and saw a man and a woman standing “shoulder to shoulder,” with the man, Walker, in a “shooting stance.” He said he saw the barrel of a gun before he was shot; after that he said he fired four rounds before trying to leave the apartment.
Mattingly told the investigators he didn’t see anyone else fire shots, but he heard them once he was in the parking lot.
Walker’s account is different.
He told police investigators that he and Taylor had just fallen asleep while watching a movie when they heard loud banging at the door. Taylor asked, "Who is it?" Walker said, but got no response.
In the hallway outside the bedroom, Walker said he fired a shot from his licensed Glock handgun as the door to Taylor's apartment flew off its hinges.
He said he and Taylor dropped to the ground as shots flew into the apartment. He said he kicked the gun away and was anticipating someone coming inside.
"The door's busted open, and I hear a bunch of yelling and I'm just panicking," Walker told investigators. "I'm telling somebody – I'm yelling, 'Help' because she's right here bleeding and nobody's coming and I'm just confused and scared and I feel the same right now."
Walker initially was charged with murder of a police officer; the charge was amended to attempted murder of an officer. Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine later dismissed the charge but has not ruled out re-charging Walker in the future.
Photos from Walker's now-closed criminal case show at least 34 shell casings in and around the apartment; at least five bullets hit other units.
The aftermath
Walker filed a lawsuit against Kentucky and Louisville Metro governments and at least 13 current or former city police officers on Sept. 1, accusing police and other authorities of making a false arrest and negligence, among other claims.
His attorneys also argue that the state's "stand your ground" law makes Walker and other Kentuckians "immune" from arrest and other charges when they act to protect themselves.
The suit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, asks for a jury trial, unspecified monetary damages and a ruling preventing Walker from further prosecution.
Taylor's connection to Glover, one of the top targets in the March 13 police raids, also became clearer in recent weeks as discovery was filed in Glover's criminal case. He faces drug trafficking, weapons possession, organized crime and other charges.
Court documents, including jail phone calls, included in Glover's case reveal that Glover changed his home address to Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment on Feb. 11; three days later, on Feb. 14, Glover gave Taylor's phone number and address as a way to reach him after he called police to complain about his vehicle being towed.
Police obtained a search warrant on Feb. 17 allowing officers to "ping" Taylor's phone to determine its location, the records show.
Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor's family, said Taylor and Glover dated until mid-February and described their relationship as "off-and-on." In a recorded jail phone call hours after Taylor died, Glover said that he and Taylor had texted the previous day.
Aguiar said those texts were about floor mats Glover had ordered for Taylor's car.
Glover also said in one of the recorded jail calls that Taylor was "hanging onto my money" -- about $14,000 -- and that he could locate it in her apartment.
Other claims in the phone calls are contradictory. For example, Glover told his sister that another woman was keeping money.
No drugs or money were found at Taylor's apartment, according to a police inventory log.
Taylor's estate and Louisville Metro government settled a wrongful death lawsuit September 15 in an agreement that will pay her family $12 million. Fischer's administration also agreed to a series of police reforms, including requiring that commanding officers review and approve search warrants.
