LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and implement numerous reforms in the police department to settle a wrongful death lawsuit six months after the 26-year-old was shot by officers during a raid of her apartment.
The settlement, which comes while much of the country anxiously awaits an announcement on whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor’s death, is the largest police misconduct payment the city has ever paid in a lawsuit, WDRB News has confirmed.
The previous high was $8.5 milllion for Edwin Chandler, who spent nine years in prison for a murder which a court later found he did not commit. He was exonerated in 2012.
Attorneys and Taylor's family will appear at a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to announce the settlement. Mayor Greg Fischer has also announced a press conference at 2 p.m.
City officials had already acknowledged some mistakes made during the undercover raid and fired one of the officers involved in the March 13 fatal shooting of Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT.
And some changes had already been made, including that all officers must now wear and use body cameras when serving warrants. And Fischer ordered a top-to-bottom review of the department by an outside agency.
The settlement includes several reforms to the police department, including that a commanding officer will review and approve all search warrants.
The lawsuit, filed in April, claimed officers obtained a “no-knock” search warrant with false information and burst into Taylor’s home after midnight without announcing themselves and "blindly fired" into it, spraying bullets into her house and neighboring apartments "with a total disregard for the value of human life.”
Taylor’s death touched off Louisville’s racial justice protests and gained national prominence as demonstrations spread across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”
Suspected drug dealer Jamarcus Glover was the main target of several search warrants in the early morning hours of March 13 – and was taken into custody 10 miles away from Taylor’s apartment - and police have been heavily criticized for the deadly raid of Taylor’s home. No drugs or money were found in her apartment.
Also as part of the settlement, the city has agreed to implement an early action warning system to identify officers with red flags.
One of the officers in the Taylor raid, Brett Hankison, was fired in June after then Chief Robert Schroeder accused him of "wantonly and blindly (firing) 10 rounds" into a patio door and window of Taylor's apartment, creating a "substantial danger of death and serious injury" to Taylor and three occupants of other apartments.
Schroeder told Hankison in the letter that the detective's conduct in Taylor's shooting was "a shock to the conscience," and that he was "alarmed and stunned" at Hankison's use of deadly force.
Hankison has a long history of being investigated by police – including for receiving sexual favors from suspects, using excessive force and accidentally driving over another officer – and mostly recently several women came forward claiming he sexually assaulted them.
Two other officers identified in the suit as firing shots, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly, are on administrative leave.
And police will end the "closed by exception" ruling where LMPD investigators close an investigation into an officer because they retire or quit. This effectively seals the alleged misconduct and allows officers to go to another department with an unblemished record.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron's investigation began in May after Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine asked for a special prosecutor to investigate the officers’ conduct. At the time, Wine’s office was prosecuting Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, who admitted to firing at police as they entered the apartment but claimed he believed the officers were intruders.
Charges were dropped against Walker.
Cameron’s office conducted its own independent investigation and reviewed information from the LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, which probes officer shootings and other internal affairs. It received the FBI's ballistics report of the shooting on Aug. 30, Cameron said on Twitter.
The Department of Justice in Washington and the FBI also are investigating the case.
Cameron had repeatedly declined to provide a timeline for the work but told reporters in mid-June that his office was “working around the clock.”
Police shot and killed Taylor during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park in March. She was struck five times, according to her death certificate.
Taylor’s death touched off Louisville’s racial justice protests and gained national prominence as demonstrations spread across the U.S. in response to the death of Floyd.
But unlike the Floyd case, there has been no video produced of the police raid on Taylor’s apartment before 1 a.m. on March 13. Police initially claimed there is no body camera footage because the officers worked for the department’s Criminal Interdiction unit; at the time, those officers were not required to wear body cameras.
The lack of footage has resulted in disputed accounts about what transpired.
However, photos taken by police investigators after the shooting and obtained by WDRB News in September show at least one officer, Det. Anthony James, with a camera mounted on his shoulder. Mayor Greg Fischer has said repeatedly that officers involved in the raid were not wearing body cameras.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.