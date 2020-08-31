LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron now has the FBI's ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor case, but he said it could be a while before it is released to the public.
Cameron received the report Sunday and met with the FBI on Monday to go over the report.
"We've received that ballistics report. Now, again, that is a critical piece of this investigation. It's not the end-all, be-all," Cameron said Sunday. "There's still some witness testimony interviews that have to be conducted, but we do have that ballistics report. We will be meeting with the FBI at the beginning of this upcoming week to have a painstaking review of that information."
Statement from KYOAG:Today, teams representing @FBILouisville and the Attorney General’s Office met to review the ballistics report in the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. (1/3)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 31, 2020
Brian Butler, a criminal defense attorney who often deals with ballistics in his cases, said Kentucky is in a backlog when it comes to ballistics tests because the coronavirus pandemic is making things take even longer.
He said ballistics usually take a while since each bullet casing needs to be tested. But even with all of the scientific data to back it up, a lot of questions still need to be answered.
"The thing you have to understand about ballistics is it's not going to tell you what someone's intent was," Butler said. "It's not going to tell you when they fired the shot. They're not going to tell you if the shot was fired in self defense. What it will tell you is who shot a projectile, whose gun discharged the casing, and that is an important part in recreating a crime scene.
Butler said the report "may very well" say which bullet and which shooter fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor.
"It may give you a lot of different information they wouldn't have without it. It's very important," he said.
Because the report still needs review, Cameron said there will be no announcement in the Taylor case this week. His office is working to determine whether or not the officers involved in Taylor's death will face criminal charges on a state level, while the FBI looks into any possible federal charges.
