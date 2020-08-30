ATTORNEY GENERAL CAMERON INTERVIEW 7-16-2020 (2).jpg

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Sunday he has received the FBI's ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor Investigation. 

In a post on Twitter, Cameron said his office does not plan on making any announcements regarding the case this week.

"We’ve received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation," he tweeted. "There is still additional analysis that must take place, & our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation." 

No information on the content of the report has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

