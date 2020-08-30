LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Sunday he has received the FBI's ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor Investigation.
In a post on Twitter, Cameron said his office does not plan on making any announcements regarding the case this week.
"We’ve received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation," he tweeted. "There is still additional analysis that must take place, & our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation."
We’ve received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation. There is still additional analysis that must take place, & our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation.— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 30, 2020
No information on the content of the report has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky AG Cameron says Breonna Taylor's name at RNC
- PODCAST | Perry Bacon Jr. on Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's Breonna Taylor decision
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.