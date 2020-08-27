LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the hours after he was arrested during a series of Louisville police raids, including one in which officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, drug suspect Jamarcus Glover made repeated calls from jail, court records show.
Glover told a man that he had texted with Taylor the day before about hoodies and other items he had shipped to her apartment, but that he had not seen her in nearly two months.
In several of the conversations involving Taylor, Glover repeatedly questions why police would raid her home. In one recorded jail call, he said officers "didn’t have no business looking for me at no Bre house.
"At the end of the day, I know she didn’t ... I know she didn’t to deserve none of this sh**, though," he said.
Glover did say, while trying to find enough money to post bond, that Taylor was "hanging onto my money" for him, according to the phone calls obtained by WDRB News.
Glover was one of two main targets of police narcotics raids late on March 12 and the early hours of March 13. Nearly 2,000 pages of evidence and recorded phone calls filed last week in Glover’s criminal case provide insight — for the first time publicly in his own words — into his relationship with Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech, and his connection with her apartment.
Attorneys for Taylor’s family previously said the two had dated a few years ago and were friends. The new evidence shows that Glover called Taylor on Jan. 3 while in jail after he was arrested on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop, each finishing the conversation with, "Love you."
While the jailhouse calls suggest that Taylor and Glover had a closer and more recent relationship than has been previously detailed, Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar said the two dated until mid-February and the only reason for the text on March 12 was because of floor mats Glover had ordered for Taylor’s car.
"Just because a woman has an off-and-on relationship with a bad guy doesn’t mean she deserves a death sentence, or give law enforcement a reason to beat down her door in the middle of the night with no probable cause," Aguiar said.
Police shot and killed Taylor during an undercover raid on her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park. She was struck five times, according to her death certificate.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, admitted to firing at police as they entered the apartment but claimed he believed the officers were intruders. He allegedly struck Officer Jonathan Mattingly.
In the search warrant affidavit filed before the raid of Taylor’s apartment, police said they believed Glover could be keeping drugs and money at her home. During the recorded jail call after the raid, in which Glover said Taylor was "hanging onto my money" for him, he claimed she had about $14,000 – and that he could walk into her home and find it.
"She had the eight I gave her the other day ... and she picked up another six," Glover told an unidentified man.
He also told his girlfriend that "Bre been having all my money, though. Like, she been hanging on to my money."
Aguiar said "the call says what it says. But the reality is no money or drugs were found at Breonna’s apartment."
Glover later told his girlfriend that he was giving money to Taylor for a phone bill.
"The s*** that I was putting in the bank, though, it be phone bill money," Glover said. "It be phone bill money, it be whatever, like – s***, I order s*** offline and s***. There ain't never been no money. There ain't never been what they was trying to make that s*** out to be. And then, like, as far as the money go, I was sending Bre — you literally don't see the — you literally going to see her pay — pay her — pay that — the AT&T bill, them phones."
A search warrant from March 13 that shows items police seized from the apartment — such as cell phones and shell casings — does not list any money or drugs.
In another phone call he made from jail on the same day, Glover told his sister that another woman had been keeping the group’s money.
Glover asked why, if police had been watching him before the arrest, as he claims officers told him, they raided Taylor’s home close to 1 a.m.
Glover insisted that the only thing tying him to Taylor was that she had bailed him out of jail previously.
"I don’t understand how they going to serve a warrant for Bre house, bruh," Glover says to one man. "How is it they serve warrant for Bre house and nothing tied me to Bre house at all besides these bonds?"
In the request for a search warrant, police claim they believed Glover was using Taylor’s apartment on Springfield Drive to receive mail and "avoid detection from law enforcement."
Detective Joshua Jaynes wrote in the search warrant affidavit that he believed Glover may be "keeping narcotics and/or proceeds from the sale of narcotics" at Taylor’s apartment.
The new information obtained from Glover’s criminal case provides no additional details on why police asked for a "no-knock" warrant on Taylor’s home and served it after midnight, culminating in her fatal shooting.
In fact, several of the recorded phone calls question why police were even at Taylor’s home that night.
Another man arrested that night, Rayshawn Lee, said in a jail phone call that "It ain’t got nothing to do with them up there, nothing," talking about Taylor and her boyfriend, Walker.
The discovery in the case includes a police risk assessment of a raid of Taylor’s home, which evaluates factors such as weapons, lookouts and the criminal history of people believed to be inside.
The Springfield Drive apartment was given a 15, making it "low risk." Officer Mattingly told police investigators after the shooting that Taylor was a "soft target" who was thought to be alone in her apartment. Another home raided that night on Muhammad Ali Boulevard, for example, had a score of 88.
Louisville police sought out a search warrant for Taylor’s home as part of a broader investigation that focused on drug suspects Glover and Adrian Walker. Police believed Glover may have been using her apartment to receive drugs and store money.
In a jail phone call made by one of Glover’s co-defendants, Demarius Bowman, Bowman claims "the money is in her name," referring to Taylor.
Glover also used Taylor’s address as his home address on bank statements and was observed by police picking up a package from her apartment in January before driving to a "known drug house," according to the search warrant affidavit.
Police had been using a "pole camera" to monitor activity near South 24th Street and Elliott Avenue, where they believed Glover was trafficking drugs, since Jan. 2.
On Jan. 17, police witnessed Glover drive his red 2017 Dodge Charger to Taylor’s home on Springfield Drive and go inside her apartment, according to the court records.
Among other information in the court records in Glover’s case:
- Police say Glover changed his home address to Taylor’s Springfield Drive address on Feb. 11.
- Police said Glover called officers on Feb. 14 to complain about his vehicle being towed and provided Taylor’s phone number as a way to reach him and her address as his current home.
- On Feb. 17th, police obtained a search warrant that would allow them to "ping" that cell phone to determine its location.
- A day before the raid, Jaynes, the LMPD detective, asked a judge to approve the warrant on Taylor’s apartment in part because he claimed he verified through a postal inspector that Glover was using Taylor's home to receive parcels, the affidavit says. In the new documents, Jaynes said he delegated that task to Mattingly, "who contacted the postal service."
Glover is charged with engaging in organized crime and drug trafficking, among other things. He had a warrant out for his arrest after a judge increased his bond to $50,000 cash on July 21 and he did not post it.
Glover was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday, Aug. 27.
