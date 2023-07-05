LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors will ask a judge next month to revoke the probation and jail a former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to a perjury charge for knowingly giving false testimony after arresting a woman he said stole from the McDonald's where she was employed in 2018.
Former Detective John Green was sentenced in March to one year incarceration, which was to be probated for five years as long as he followed several conditions, including staying out of trouble and not owning a firearm.
Since then, according to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Green has been involved in a domestic violence incident and refused to quit drinking, according to court records.
In April, a woman asked for an emergency protective order against Green, claiming he was verbally abusive, "threw a wine rack" at her and "thinks he's above the law because he was a police officer," according to court records.
The issue was later settled between the two and the order was dismissed.
Green also told a probation officer that he regularly drinks alcohol. When told that he was not allowed to do that while on probation, he said "he would not be stopping drinking alcohol because he is not an alcoholic," according to court records outlying Green's alleged violations.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Drabenstadt described this as a "total refusal to comply with an important condition of probation," according to his motion.
Green has a hearing Aug. 1 in Jefferson Circuit Court where prosecutors will ask a judge to either revoke Green's probation and incarcerate him or "issue appropriate sanctions."
Attorney Steve Schroering, who represents Green, declined to comment.
Green was actually charged in two separate cases with perjury, but both were rolled together for the March 8 sentencing hearing.
Initially, a Jefferson County grand jury in 2021 indicted Green for charging Shayla Simpson with theft in 2018 and then falsely testifying there was surveillance video showing she stole from her employer, McDonald's, even though the video clearly showed it was another employee.
Prosecutors argued that Green never watched the store surveillance video.
Green gave false testimony during an October 2018 probable cause hearing in Jefferson District Court and during a November 2018 presentation to a grand jury, according to prosecutors. The detective "stated that he had watched hours of store surveillance video which showed that the person charged was responsible for the theft," according to court records.
In January 2022, Simpson, who lost her job, was paid $150,000 by the city to settle a federal wrongful arrest lawsuit.
In addition, Green was indicted in another perjury case in December 2021 after prosecutors say he misrepresented statements of a victim that ultimately led to two women wrongfully being charged with assault.
The two women, Jorian Stigall and Christian Murphy, were charged with assault after Green wrote and testified that the pair jumped another woman and "stomped" on her until her leg broke in March 2017 at an apartment complex off Breckinridge Lane. However, according to prosecutors, the victim in the case actually told Green that she had no idea how her leg was broken.
Green was accused of repeating the lie during a probable cause hearing and during testimony to a grand jury. The grand jury chose not to indict Stigall or Murphy.
Those charges against Green were dismissed and combined with the other perjury case.
A federal lawsuit filed by Stigall and Murphy is still pending.
Green retired from LMPD in 2021.
