LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville High School will continue distance learning through the end of the semester because of staffing constraints, Greater Clark County Schools announced Thursday.
Several school employees, most of them teachers, had been quarantined after exposure to COVID-19, prompting Greater Clark County Schools to initially suspend in-person instruction at Jeffersonville High for a week starting Tuesday.
However, GCCS extended eLearning at Jeffersonville High through Nov. 20 "after evaluating the staffing situation," the district announced in a Facebook post.
That means students and teachers will be working remotely through the end of the semester. GCCS had already scheduled eLearning days for the week of Thanksgiving through Dec. 4, the last day of the semester.
Superintendent Mark Laughner said Monday, when the district first transitioned to remote instruction, that Jeffersonville High expected absences from 18 staff members this week, 14 of whom were under quarantine. Most of those expected absences were teachers, he said.
Regular substitute teachers have expressed concerns about contracting COVID-19, and paraeducators have also been difficult to hire during the pandemic, Laughner said Monday.
"It really puts a stress on some of our schools when we have staff out," he said.
GCCS officials were not immediately available to provide updated numbers related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school.
Transportation for Jeffersonville High students who attend Prosser Career Education Center will be available, and the school will continue serving meals during distance learning, according to the district's Facebook post.
This story may be updated.
Previous story:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.