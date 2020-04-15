LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The state Senate confirmed nearly all of Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointments to the Kentucky Board of Education on Wednesday, with only Chairman David Karem's nomination failing.
The confirmation resolutions for the 11 voting members appointed by Beshear were included in the Senate's consent agenda, so lawmakers had to register "no" or "pass" votes in advance. No roll-call vote was taken.
With 34 senators answering the final legislative day's morning roll call, 17 votes were needed to sink a confirmation. Karem's confirmation resolution received 17 "no" votes while resolutions for the 10 other voting members got nine or 10 votes each in opposition.
Beshear, who became the first governor to reorganize the board, has often touted the qualifications of his appointees to the state education board, which quickly negotiated the resignation of former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and embarked on a nationwide search for his replacement, and said stability on the panel is necessary during its hunt for a new education chief.
Neither Beshear's office nor Karem immediately responded to messages seeking comment.
Senate President Robert Stivers, who sponsored legislation this session that would have prohibited governors from reorganizing the Kentucky Board of Education, criticized Beshear’s decision to reconstitute the panel on his first day in office and questioned the credentials of some of his appointees, including taking jabs at Karem and Mike Bowling.
The former lawmakers “were both here when something that was universally despised by teachers and administrators and taxpayers was passed,” Stivers said on the Senate floor hours before the confirmation votes, referring to the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990.
“But because the governor says we need consistency at this point in time, that this is not the time and the place to take these individuals out, I'm going to support that so there can be consistency at this time,” said Stivers, R-Manchester. “But if it is truly a new day and consistency is needed in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be consistent, no other boards should be reorganized for the next year.”
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, argued against confirming most of Beshear’s appointees, saying the new education board had “no balance whatsoever” with all Democrats on the panel.
Stivers’s Senate Bill 10 would have also require the board’s membership to reflect the state’s political registration statistics, and Thayer said he looked forward to maneuvering similar legislation through the General Assembly next year.
He said he would only vote to confirm Lee Todd, saying he couldn’t “in good faith” oppose a former president of the University of Kentucky.
“I hope there are enough ‘no’ votes that these members are not confirmed, which means they will not be able to reappointed for two years and that the governor will reappoint a new board that more accurately reflects the education opinions around this Commonwealth,” Thayer said earlier Wednesday.
Members in at-large seats — Todd, Alvis Johnson and Claire Batt — will serve until April 14, 2022, based on Wednesday’s confirmation vote.
Those representing Kentucky Supreme Court districts — Bowling, Vice Chair Lu Young, Holly Bloodworth, Patrice McCrary, Sharon Porter Robinson, Cody Pauley Johnson and JoAnn Adams — will serve until April 14, 2024.
Karem, a former state senator, held an at-large seat that must now be filled by someone else. Since his confirmation failed, he cannot be reconsidered for the seat for at least two years.
Their confirmations also deal a heavy, if not decisive, blow to a pending federal lawsuit filed by seven former board members who argued that Beshear overstepped his authority by removing them from the panel without cause and in violation of their rights to due process.
"My clients intend to speak on this matter in the morning after the General Assembly adjourns," attorney Steven Megerle told WDRB News. He declined further comment.
Beshear has relied on a Kentucky Supreme Court decision in a case he lost against his predecessor, former Gov. Matt Bevin, in support of his power to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education.
