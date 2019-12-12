FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wayne Lewis is out as Kentucky's education commissioner.
Lewis submitted his conditional letter of resignation during a meeting by the newly formed state education board on Thursday. His departure fulfills the campaign promise from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to completely overhaul the leadership of the state's education bureaucracy.
Under the terms of a resolution drafted by the board to accept Lewis's resignation, Lewis will voluntarily terminate his contract, and the board will give him 120 days of pay plus health insurance benefits. That will be paid within 45 days.
The resignation is effective immediately.
The newly constituted board, the result of Beshear's reorganization order Tuesday, met for several hours Thursday to discuss Lewis's ouster amid a legal challenge by 10 of the 11 voting members on former Gov. Matt Bevin's board of education.
The former board members lost the first round of their legal battle Wednesday after Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate denied their request for a temporary injunction, which would have blocked Beshear's executive order as the case wound its way through the courts.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected a temporary injunction motion filed early Thursday morning before the meeting convened. Former board member Rich Gimmel filed an appeal with the Kentucky Supreme Court, but was denied.
Beshear, who has relied on a Supreme Court ruling that he lost as attorney general when he challenged Bevin's reorganization of various education boards in 2017, said in a statement after the judge's ruling that it's time "to commence a national search for the very best commissioner of education."
They appealed Wingate's decision to the Kentucky Court of Appeals early Thursday and argue that state law prohibits them from being removed for cause.
Wingate rejected that argument in his swift denial of their request for a temporary injunction.
"The Governor has acted within the scope of his temporary reorganization authority and has not violated Kentucky law," Wingate wrote in his order.
Lewis, who has served as interim and later permanent education commissioner, earned $200,000 per year under the terms of his contract, which was set to expire in October 2022.
