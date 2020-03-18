LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Board of Education has picked Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead its search for the state’s next education commissioner.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday during a virtual meeting, the first major Kentucky board to do so under Gov. Andy Beshear’s directive to conduct business remotely.
Contract details were not immediately available Wednesday. Greenwood/Asher led the search that found Stephen Pruitt, former education commissioner.
Kentucky is looking for a new education commissioner after Beshear reorganized the Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office. The board then negotiated the resignation of Wayne Lewis, the former education commissioner who has since taken a job as the first dean of Belmont University’s School of Education.
The board has said it wants to conduct a national search to find Kentucky's next education commissioner, and seven former board members removed by Beshear's executive order have challenged Beshear's reorganization in federal court, which denied their request for an injunction blocking the governor's order.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for Jefferson County Public Schools, has served as interim commissioner since Lewis stepped down.
Kentucky is looking for an education commissioner in unprecedented circumstances as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has sparked a global pandemic.
All public school districts across the state have closed for at least two weeks, and officials like Beshear and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio have said those closures may be extended as governments clamp down on social activities to mitigate the virus’s spread.
Brown told the board at the start of Wednesday’s meeting that he expects to apply as soon as Friday for a standardized testing waiver from the U.S. Department of Education, which has signaled that it would offer relief for school districts across the country concerned about testing students after extended closures during the 2019-20 school year.
Brown said he expected an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education on that front Thursday.
The board is also scheduled to consider a waiver to allow school districts to join the state's non-traditional education program, which allows schools to offer remote learning opportunities, during the closures. Eighty-three out of 172 districts started the year in the program, and Brown said that as of early Wednesday, every other district has applied to join.
This report will be updated.
