LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Sherwin-Williams Co. has suspended its sponsorship of Racing Louisville FC in response to an investigation of the National Women’s Soccer League, including abuse allegations against the Louisville club’s first coach.
The report by former U.S. Attorney Sally Yates revealed that ex-Racing coach Christy Holly was fired after claims of sexual abuse involving former player Erin Simon.
The probe also found that Racing refused to produce documents about Holly and would not let any witnesses, including former employees, answer questions about his tenure because of non-disclosure agreements.
The report marked the first time that the circumstances of Holly's abrupt firing in 2021 were made public. It has since set off a backlash among fans, including a silent protest during Wednesday night's Louisville City FC match and calls for Racing team president James O'Connor to resign.
Cleveland-based paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams is “deeply saddened by the disturbing findings of the Yates report,” Julie S. Young, vice president of the company’s global corporate communications, said in a statement.
“The abuse outlined in the report is reprehensible and we condemn the use of power to systemically harm women. In response to these findings, we have suspended our sponsorship with Racing Louisville Football Club,” Young said. “Any future support will depend on the National Women’s Soccer League creating meaningful change to ensure the health and safety of the players.”
She said Sherwin-Williams “supports and admires these extraordinary female athletes for their bravery and courage to step forward.”
Instead of the sponsorship, the company has donated to the Support The Players National Emergency, which Young said “will guarantee our funds go directly to the players.”
Sherwin-Williams' statement was first reported by The Athletic.
A Racing spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about any other sponsors that have made similar decisions or changed their deals with the club.
After more than 48 hours of silence, Racing issued its first public statement on the report Wednesday. O’Connor acknowledged in a letter to fans that hiring Christy was a “mistake” and apologized to Simon, players and fans.
