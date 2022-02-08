LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro government has ended talks for a grocery store in a underserved area of Louisville and plans to restart the process in the coming weeks, Mayor Greg Fischer's office confirmed Tuesday.
The city was in negotiations last fall with an unnamed firm for the project, which the Metro Council funded with a $3.5 million appropriation in 2020.
But those discussions are over, Fischer spokeswoman Jessica Wethington said in an email. She said city officials are reviewing the language in a new request for proposals that will be released in the coming weeks.
"Our Center for Health Equity continues highlighting inequities in our food system and advocating for solutions to address this issue. A community grocery is one solution, but it’s certainly not the only way," she said. "We need many kinds of supports for the food system to provide healthy and quality access to heathy foods for our residents.”
Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur told his constituents in a newsletter last year that the proposed store was to be located on a vacant lot in Smoketown.
The proposals were due in January 2021.
This story will be updated.
