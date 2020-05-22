LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least 26 Louisville restaurants have applied for outdoor seating permits on sidewalks or added seating on private land such as parking lots since Mayor Greg Fischer said last week that his administration would temporary relax requirements for outdoor dining approval and waive fees.
Today, restaurants in Kentucky are allowed to open to in-person diners for the first time in two months, and Gov. Andy Beshear's regulations allow unlimited outdoor seating while imposing a 33% limit on indoor seating.
"We just figured the more, the merrier. With us getting cut down to 33% inside, the more seats we could have outside, the better," said John Murrow, whose family owns Check's Cafe in Schnitzelburg.
Check's already has seven tables in the front of its restaurant on Burnette Avenue, but Murrow said the plan is to add more.
"The city usually doesn't make things that easy," Murrow said.
Public records obtained by WDRB include at least 11 restaurants that have applied for permits for seating on public rights of way like sidewalks and another 15 who have complied with a voluntary request to share their “outdoor seating plan” with Metro government.
The public records likely capture only a fraction of restaurants that are adding outdoor seating.
Restaurants are free to add outdoor seating on private property like parking lots without a permit, though the city is still asking that they submit their seating plans for a review, Louisville Forward spokeswoman Caitlin Bowling said.
O-line Sports Grill, a sports bar in eastern Jefferson County, is planning to repurpose four parking spots to make for six tables and 36 seats, according to one of the plans filed with Metro.
Sunergos coffee shop plans to add a pair of two-person tables outside its café on Woodlawn Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood.
In Highview, Senor Iguanas plans a 40-foot tent in its parking off Outer Loop, where it plans to take advantage of Fischer and the Metro Council’s temporary allowance to serve alcohol from indoor bars to outside customers.
Here is the full list, compiled from permit applications and submitted dining plans, of restaurants planning to add outdoor seating:
|Name of the restaurant
|Address
|Bourbon Barrel Foods Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace
|2708 Frankfort Ave 40206
|Bungalow Joes
|7813 Beulah Church Rd 40228
|Check's Café
|1101 E Burnette Ave 40217
|Ciao Ristorante
|1201 Payne Street 40206
|Commonwealth Tap
|9411 Norton Commons Blvd 40059
|Diamond Station
|2280 Bardstown Road 40205
|First Watch - The Highlands
|2225 Taylorsville Roa 40205
|Galaxie
|732 E Market Street 40202
|Grassa Gramma
|2210 Hoiday Manor Center 40222
|La Cocina De Mama
|2809 N. HURSTBOURNE PKWY 40223
|Liege & Dairy
|2212 Holiday Manor Center 40222
|Monnik Beer Co.
|1036 E Burnette Ave 40217
|Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
|214 S Clay Street 40202
|O-Line Sports Grll
|2813 N Hurstbourne #101 40223
|Purrfect Day Café
|1741 Bardstown Road 40205
|Senor Iguanas
|5637 Outer Loop 40219
|Seviche
|1538 Bardstown Rd. 40205
|Sol Aztecas
|2427 Bardstown Road 40205
|Suenrgos Coffee
|306 W Woodlawn Ave 40214
|Taj Gallery
|807 E Market St. 40206
|Tea Station Asian Bistro
|9422 Norton Commons Blvd 40059
|Texas Roadhouse
|13321 Shelbyville Road 40223
|The Granville Pub
|1601 S 3rd St. 40208
|Victoria Mexican Restaurant
|2918 Hikes Lane 40218
|Wick's Pizza
|975 Baxter Avenue 40204
|World of Beer
|9850 Von Allmen Ct 40241