LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least 26 Louisville restaurants have applied for outdoor seating permits on sidewalks or added seating on private land such as parking lots since Mayor Greg Fischer said last week that his administration would temporary relax requirements for outdoor dining approval and waive fees.

Today, restaurants in Kentucky are allowed to open to in-person diners for the first time in two months, and Gov. Andy Beshear's regulations allow unlimited outdoor seating while imposing a 33% limit on indoor seating.

"We just figured the more, the merrier. With us getting cut down to 33% inside, the more seats we could have outside, the better," said John Murrow, whose family owns Check's Cafe in Schnitzelburg.

Check's already has seven tables in the front of its restaurant on Burnette Avenue, but Murrow said the plan is to add more. 

"The city usually doesn't make things that easy," Murrow said.

Public records obtained by WDRB include at least 11 restaurants that have applied for permits for seating on public rights of way like sidewalks and another 15 who have complied with a voluntary request to share their “outdoor seating plan” with Metro government.

The public records likely capture only a fraction of restaurants that are adding outdoor seating.

Restaurants are free to add outdoor seating on private property like parking lots without a permit, though the city is still asking that they submit their seating plans for a review, Louisville Forward spokeswoman Caitlin Bowling said.

O-line Sports Grill, a sports bar in eastern Jefferson County, is planning to repurpose four parking spots to make for six tables and 36 seats, according to one of the plans filed with Metro.

Sunergos coffee shop plans to add a pair of two-person tables outside its café on Woodlawn Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood.

In Highview, Senor Iguanas plans a 40-foot tent in its parking off Outer Loop, where it plans to take advantage of Fischer and the Metro Council’s temporary allowance to serve alcohol from indoor bars to outside customers.

Here is the full list, compiled from permit applications and submitted dining plans, of restaurants planning to add outdoor seating:

Name of the restaurantAddress
Bourbon Barrel Foods Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace2708 Frankfort Ave 40206
Bungalow Joes7813 Beulah Church Rd 40228
Check's Café1101 E Burnette Ave 40217
Ciao Ristorante1201 Payne Street 40206
Commonwealth Tap9411 Norton Commons Blvd 40059
Diamond Station2280 Bardstown Road 40205
First Watch - The Highlands2225 Taylorsville Roa 40205
Galaxie732 E Market Street 40202
Grassa Gramma2210 Hoiday Manor Center 40222
La Cocina De Mama2809 N. HURSTBOURNE PKWY 40223
Liege & Dairy 2212 Holiday Manor Center 40222
Monnik Beer Co.1036 E Burnette Ave 40217
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle214 S Clay Street 40202
O-Line Sports Grll2813 N Hurstbourne #101 40223
Purrfect Day Café1741 Bardstown Road 40205
Senor Iguanas5637 Outer Loop 40219
Seviche1538 Bardstown Rd. 40205
Sol Aztecas2427 Bardstown Road 40205
Suenrgos Coffee306 W Woodlawn Ave 40214
Taj Gallery807 E Market St. 40206
Tea Station Asian Bistro9422 Norton Commons Blvd 40059
Texas Roadhouse13321 Shelbyville Road 40223
The Granville Pub1601 S 3rd St. 40208
Victoria Mexican Restaurant2918 Hikes Lane 40218
Wick's Pizza975 Baxter Avenue 40204
World of Beer9850 Von Allmen Ct  40241

