LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday his administration will relax red tape to make it easier for restaurants to convert parking lot and sidewalk space to outdoor seating ahead of Kentucky's May 22 clearance for in-person dining to resume.
"There is broad agreement that we need to do what we can to clear the path for restaurants to reopen and reconfigure so they can seat and serve more customers safely," Fischer said on Facebook as he announced the changes.
Fischer said Metro government's Public Works department will waive permit fees for outdoor seating and prioritize the approval of new applications. Restaurants still need to apply to prove insurance coverage and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, among other necessities, Fischer said.
Fischer is also working with the Metro Council on an ordinance that would temporarily suspend requirements of Louisville Metro's development code related to the use of privately owned space such as parking lots for seating and outdoor alcohol sales.
The ordinance would suspend outdoor seating requirements such as additional parking and landscaping. It would also clear restaurants that already have alcohol licenses to serve booze outside, so long as the restaurant isn't adding a bar.
Gov. Andy Beshear's reopening plan calls for restaurants to resume in-person dining on May 22, though they are limited to 33% of normal capacity for indoor seating.
The capacity restraint does not apply to outdoor seating, however.
On Monday, Fischer questioned whether restaurants could operate profitably with so few customers.
Indiana allowed restaurants to reopen to in-person dining at 50% capacity as of Monday.