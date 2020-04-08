LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 100,000 home and commercial property owners in Jefferson County will be spared from a planned reassessment that likely would have resulted in higher tax bills later this year, Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said Wednesday.
Younger said her office would delay its broad reassessment of the fair cash value of properties in a segment of the county for one year. The change means homeowners in areas such as Germantown, the Highlands, St. Matthews, Indian Hills, Hikes Point and Jeffersontown are unlikely to see a change in the tax value of their homes.
The exceptions are properties in which permits were issued in 2019 for improvements such as an addition, new construction and properties that were sold in 2019.
Younger said she wanted to spare residents from a financial burden amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her office would be unable to hold a number of planned public meetings to explain the reassessments and help property owners navigate the appeals process.
