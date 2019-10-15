LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Toyota is looking to add 400 workers immediately at its Georgetown, Ky. plant, the Japanese automaker’s largest plant in the world, and is even offering a $500 "signing bonus" for new hires.

The company disclosed the job openings in a news release on Tuesday, saying it’s “part of a billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing.” Follow this link to apply.

The open jobs start $18.07 per hour for the plant’s day shift and $18.98 for the night shift, and production workers can eventually reach “over $29” per hour, plant manager Susan Elkington said in a pre-recorded video distributed to the media.

Details of the signing bonus were not immediately available, but Toyota spokesman Rick Hesterberg said the $500 is available to all new workers subject to a retention period.

The plant already employs more than 8,000 and is preparing to add production of the Rav4 Hyrbid SUV in January. Its largest product is the Toyota Camry sedan.

Toyota said in March that the Rav4 was on its way to Georgetown, which has production capacity as sales of the Camry have slowed along with the rest of the sedan market.

But at the time, the company said it had no plans to add workers to any significant degree.

Now, Toyota needs to replace workers who have retired or otherwise left the company and also to staff-up for the Rav4, which starts rolling off the line in January, Hesterberg said.

He could not say how many of the 400 job openings are related to attrition versus payroll growth.