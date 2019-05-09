LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly a year on the job, University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is getting a raise to $875,000 per year following a glowing evaluation by the university's trustees.
Bendapudi currently earns $780,000 a year, including a guaranteed $130,000 bonus.
Trustees Chairman David Grissom said the raise will put Bendapudi's compensation in the "middle of the pack" among comparable universities and bring Bendapudi in line with University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto.
"From an optics standpoint it sends a strong message to the university community," Grissom said.
