Neeli Bendapudi, provost at University of Kansas, named next president of University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly a year on the job, University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is getting a raise to $875,000 per year following a glowing evaluation by the university's trustees.

Bendapudi currently earns $780,000 a year, including a guaranteed $130,000 bonus.

Trustees Chairman David Grissom said the raise will put Bendapudi's compensation in the "middle of the pack" among comparable universities and bring Bendapudi in line with University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto.

"From an optics standpoint it sends a strong message to the university community," Grissom said.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Digital Reporter

Chris Otts reports for WDRB.com about business and economic topics, higher education and local / state government. He joined WDRB News in 2013 after seven years with The Courier-Journal. Got a tip? Chris is at 502-585-0822 and cotts@wdrb.com.