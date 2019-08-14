LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville plans to save Jewish Hospital by taking it over in a deal that will more than double U of L’s healthcare footprint in the community.
The U of L board of trustees signed off Wednesday on President Neeli Bendapudi’s plan to purchase KentuckyOne Health’s Louisville assets, which have significant capital needs and have been losing tens of millions dollars annually on operations as a group.
Because the properties are distressed, the deal actually involves KentuckyOne Health and affiliates providing a net $126 million to U of L. In addition, the university is banking on a partially forgivable $50 million loan from state government, which lawmakers would have to approve in early 2020.
The independent charity that used to run the Jewish Hospital properties, the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, will also pitch in $10 million to help U of L fund the operations.
The combination of the KentuckyOne facilities – four hospitals and four outpatient centers – with U of L Hospital, U of L’s James Graham Brown Cancer Center and U of L’s doctor practice plan will create a health system with $1.5 billion in annual revenue.
But U of L will have to figure out within a few years how to operate the KentuckyOne facilities at a profitable rate or risk a cash drain on its health sciences center. And the facilities need millions of dollars in upgrades. The university hasn’t said just how much.
In an interview Monday in advance of the expected deal, Bendapudi acknowledged that the university is wading into risky territory with the purchase. She called it “the most difficult decision I have ever faced in my life.”
While the deal is an “opportunity” for U of L, it’s also about preserving KentukcyOne’s roughly 6,000 local jobs, saving Jewish Hospital and its downtown emergency room and other community concerns, she said.
“There’s two ways you can lead. You can lead to win, or you can lead to not fail,” Bendapudi said. “Overall I think this is the right call … If we keep saying we care about the community we serve and we care about the commonwealth. I am not exaggerating, look at the payroll. If half of it goes away, where right now will you get a guaranteed payroll of those numbers in Louisville, Kentucky?”
What is U of L buying?
According to a university fact sheet, U of L will take over:
- Jewish Hospital (including parking garages for visitors and employees)
- Frazier Rehabilitation Institute & Neurosciences Center
- Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in south Louisville
- Jewish Hospital Shelbyville
- Our Lady of Peace, the psychiatric hospital
- Outpatient centers: Medical Center Jewish East, South, Southwest and Northeast
How the does the money work?
- U of L will pay KentuckyOne $10 million.
- KentuckyOne will forgive $19.7 million that U of L owes it for software stemming from the 2017 return of management of U of L Hospital to the university from KentuckyOne.
- U of L will assume KentuckyOne’s “net working capital” estimated to be worth $76.4 million. This includes the right to collect payments for services already provided.
- KentuckyOne provides $40 million over four years – sixteen quarterly payments of $2.5 million – for U of L’s operation of the facilities.
- The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, the surviving charity from the original Jewish Hospital organization, will give $10 million to support the acquisition and operations.
- The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development provides a $50 million. It is interest free for the first five years of a 20-year term, and half of the principal is forgiven provided “so long as the enterprise maintains certain target levels of jobs and wages, or establishes and maintains certain clinics in underserved areas.”
The deal is targeted to close Nov. 1, meaning U of L will have to move forward without assurance that lawmakers will approve the $50 million loan.